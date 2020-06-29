Omni Homestead resort reopens for guests

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - After being closed by corona virus restrictions, the Omni Homestead resort reopened Monday.

It can get a bit dusty in three months, and the gardens may need a little tidying, but they were hard at work that morning getting ready for the reopening after three months.

“Our associates are happy to be back,” said the resort’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Lynn Swann, “Myself included.”

There are some adjustments. Signs are up to remind visitors of social distancing, restaurant tables are separated, and staff are taking particular care with masks and plastic shields, as well as daily medical checks.

“All of our associates, when you arrive at work, you will go through a health screening that includes a series of questions and a temperature test,” Swann explained. “And once you pass that test, you will get a sticker that says, ‘I’m Cool!’”

And many of the recreational activities associated with the resort are open.

“Our golf courses are open for example,” said Swann. “On Wednesday, we will open our outdoor pool, and we will actually be taking reservations, so guests can make reservations for the three-hour morning session or the three-hour afternoon session. And that way we can be sure we’re adhering to the 75 percent occupancy.”

The first guests were welcomed to touch-free check in starting at 3 pm.

“We’re really fortunate that we’ve been able to make modifications to our activity operations so that our guests can still enjoy those activities,” Swann said. “But in a safe manner.”

