Phase 3 two days away; VDH reports 62,189 COVID-19 cases as of Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 62,189 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 61,736 cases reported Sunday, a 453-case increase.

2,667 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,740 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,732 reported Sunday, and there have been 6,164 hospitalizations. 633,705 tests have been conducted, with a 5.9 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from 5.8, where the rate has sat the last several days.

Governor Northam announced with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway Wednesday, July 1.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

