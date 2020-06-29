Radford University creates two budgeting groups in response to COVID-19

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As the coronavirus continues to cause many communities around the globe to adjust, Radford University has announced it will create two Strategic Budgeting Advisory Groups to ease the path moving forward.

According to a statement from University President Dr. Brian O. Hemphill, the groups will be in the areas of academics and services, and begin meeting July 6, 2020.

“This strategic approach includes establishing data-driven criteria and examining productivity trends for all areas. This most recent demonstration represents what is fundamental to the operations and vital to the success of this great University,” said Hemphill.

The groups are set to be co-chaired by Chief of Staff, and Vice President for University Relations Ashley Schumaker, and Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Chief Financial Officer Chad A. Reed.

“I will provide a charge, share potential reduction amounts, and respond to questions from group members. The groups will also receive an initial set of data, discuss reoccurring meeting dates and times, and establish a timeline in order to complete their review and formulate their recommendations by Monday, August 3, 2020,” Hemphill added Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.