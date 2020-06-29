Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross elect not to play in 2020 MLB season

(WDBJ) - Two members of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals will not play this year in Major League Baseball’s shortened season for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the team Monday through Twitter, “Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and loved ones.” Nat’s General Manager Mike Rizzo added the team is “one hundred percent supportive of their decision not to play this year.”

In a separate announcement released by Zimmerman through his representatives at CAA, the star third baseman wants fans to know, “Of course I would love to pursue back-to-back titles,” and “To be clear, I am not retiring at this time.”

Ross and the former University of Virginia Cavalier in Zimmerman are the latest to join athletes in other professional sports, such as Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers, in announcing their choice to not participate in their leagues 2020 plans for now.

