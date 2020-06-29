Advertisement

Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross elect not to play in 2020 MLB season

Two members of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals will not play this year in Major League Baseball’s shortened season for fear of contracting the coronavirus.
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Washington Nationals celebrate after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Two members of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals will not play this year in Major League Baseball’s shortened season for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the team Monday through Twitter, “Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross have decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and loved ones.” Nat’s General Manager Mike Rizzo added the team is “one hundred percent supportive of their decision not to play this year.”

In a separate announcement released by Zimmerman through his representatives at CAA, the star third baseman wants fans to know, “Of course I would love to pursue back-to-back titles,” and “To be clear, I am not retiring at this time.”

Ross and the former University of Virginia Cavalier in Zimmerman are the latest to join athletes in other professional sports, such as Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers, in announcing their choice to not participate in their leagues 2020 plans for now.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eight residents, six employees test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke’s Virginia Veterans Care Center

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Virginia Veterans Care Center is exclusively for veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States, and has a capacity of 224 residents.

News

Dominion Energy announces completion of wind project off Virginia coast

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Construction of the first wind project off the coast of Virginia is now complete. Monday, Dominion Energy announced the installation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project 27 miles from Virginia Beach.

News

CHP Reads! continues for second year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Hosted by Community Housing Partners in the New River Valley, the nonprofit started the program last summer to provide access to books for children who live at CHP.

News

June 29 Spanish newscast

Updated: 1 hour ago
June 29 Spanish newscast

News

Western Virginia Water Authority tests wastewater for fragments of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
In the Roanoke Valley, a new type of COVID-19 testing could provide an early warning system, and help the health department and public officials make informed decisions. The Western Virginia Water Authority is taking part in a national program that looks for fragments of COVID-19 in wastewater.

Latest News

News

Earth Fare reopens in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Earth Fare reopens in Roanoke

News

Campbell County businesses CARES Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four million dollars is now available as part of the federal coronavirus response.

News

Testing wastewater for traces of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Danville crime numbers drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

Botetourt County Public Schools Fall 2020 plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

New superintendent for Botetourt County Public Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports