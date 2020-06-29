VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

01-05-29-30-33

(one, five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)

04-07-20-24-27

(four, seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

15-23-44-46-54, Cash Ball: 2

(fifteen, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

5-0-8-9

(five, zero, eight, nine)

9-8-4-1

(nine, eight, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $51 million