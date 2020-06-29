VA Lottery
VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-05-29-30-33
(one, five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three)
04-07-20-24-27
(four, seven, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
15-23-44-46-54, Cash Ball: 2
(fifteen, twenty-three, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)
4-4-4
(four, four, four)
5-0-8-9
(five, zero, eight, nine)
9-8-4-1
(nine, eight, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million