Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 8:00 AM Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ceremonially signs offshore wind legislation

Location: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, 717 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA

Contacts: Alena Yarmosky, Virginia governor press secretary, Alena.Yarmosky@governor.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 2211

Following the bill signing, Governor Northam will tour the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind demonstration project, which will consist of two six-megawatt wind turbines located approximately 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. This is the first offshore wind project installed in federal waters.

Monday, Jun. 29 CANCELED: Stephen Sondheim Award Gala - CANCELED: Virginia's Signature Theatre hosts 11th annual Stephen Sondheim Award Gala, honoring Carol Burnett * Past award winners include Sir Cameron Mackintosh, John Weidman, James Lapine, Jonathan Tunick, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Harold Prince * Rescheduled from 6 Apr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and later canceled

Location: Consulate General of Italy, 300 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Contacts: Jen Buzzell, Signature Theatre , buzzellj@signature-theatre.org

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Jun. 29 AvalonBay Communities: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Leidos Holdings Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Press, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 01 NewMarket Corporation: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555