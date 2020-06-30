Annual Radford Highlanders Festival canceled

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2020 Radford Highlanders Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The festival’s committee announced Tuesday the cancellation of what would have been the 24th annual celebration, scheduled for October 10 on Radford University’s campus.

The city said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors” to Radford and the surrounding regions.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between the City of Radford and Radford University.

