Advertisement

Annual Radford Highlanders Festival canceled

(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2020 Radford Highlanders Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. 

The festival’s committee announced Tuesday the cancellation of what would have been the 24th annual celebration, scheduled for October 10 on Radford University’s campus. 

The city said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors” to Radford and the surrounding regions.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between the City of Radford and Radford University.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baby cow found in Richmond goes into foster care

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The calf, which is only a few weeks old, was found in the 2800 block of Woodcliff Avenue on the city’s north side. It’s the same area where Buttercup, a newly adopted calf, was also found in May , RACC said.

News

Richmond City Council set to introduce police policy reform Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Henry Graff
A virtual city council meeting, set for Wednesday, is where the mayor and councilors will introduce legislation on monument removal and police policy change.

News

Driver arrested for DUI after crash into river

Updated: 1 hour ago
One passenger was extricated and flown to a hospital.

News

Dominion Energy announces completion of wind project off Virginia coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Construction of the first wind project off the coast of Virginia is now complete. Monday, Dominion Energy announced the installation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project 27 miles from Virginia Beach.

Latest News

News

More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
That surpasses the number of health care workers in the district who have tested positive.

News

Delegate Sam Rasoul discusses qualified immunity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Qualified community will be discussed in VA's General Assembly upcoming session.

News

Hershey to expand Augusta County facility, creating more than 100 new jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago
The expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the facility in Stuarts Draft, allowing for an increase in production capacity and the addition of 110 new positions.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Roanoke County Public Schools delays vote on start of school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
The July 2 meeting is also being moved to the Northside High School auditorium to allow an anticipated larger-than-usual crowd to attend the meeting.

News

Phase Three starts Wednesday as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises slightly

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Northam has announced an end to regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefings, saying he would only hold them as events warrant.