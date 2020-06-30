Baby cow found in Richmond goes into foster care

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A baby cow that was found in Richmond last week and rushed to the vet, has been released and is now in foster care.

The calf, which is only a few weeks old, was found in the 2800 block of Woodcliff Avenue on the city’s north side. It’s the same area where Buttercup, a newly adopted calf, was also found in May , RACC said.

The cow, named Bella, was released from the vet Monday night and is now in foster care with the family who adopted Buttercup.

“It’s our secret hope they will keep her forever and then we can watch the adventures of Buttercup & Bella,” RACC said in a Facebook post.

RACC said Bella is still “very young, skinny and weak,” but they are hopeful she will get big and strong.

