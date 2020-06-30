Advertisement

CHP Reads! continues for second year

Hosted by Community Housing Partners in the New River Valley, the nonprofit started the program last summer to provide access to books for children who live at CHP.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -

CHP Reads! returns for a second year and is needed now more than ever.

The program is only for residents at its properties Linden Green Apartments in Christiansburg, and Laurel Woods Apartments and Meadowview Apartments in Pulaski. CHP is looking for new book donations and volunteers to help distribute two books, snacks and activities each week in a brown paper bag for each child.

“We really want the bags to be exciting so it’s almost like getting a present every week,” said director of programs Tiffany Slusher. “We want to really try to find a way to literally be like Christmas once a week, and we want that Christmas to be with books and we want our kids to look at learning and reading as something that’s exciting.”

CHP Reads! is being offered at properties across the commonwealth and also in Florida. The program starts July 6.

You can donate here.  

