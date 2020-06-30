Christopher Faraldi sworn into Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council swore in four members Tuesday.

Of the four, three were returning council members.

Christopher Faraldi was the only new face to be brought on.

He replaces Turner Perrow as the Ward IV representative.

Faraldi says he’s an advocate for conservative principles and is ready to get to work.

“Really, I just love this city and I want to give back to the community that’s given me so much,” said Faraldi. “Really, it’s an opportunity to serve and amidst all these trying times. It’s an ability to let me be a voice on council and also have an ear to the community about what they really care about.”

He also says he wants to be a young, conservative voice on city council.

