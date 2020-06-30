Advertisement

Dominion Energy announces completion of wind project off Virginia coast

Dominion's new logo, released on May 10 as the former Dominion Resources Inc. changed its name to Dominion Energy Inc.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction of the first wind project off the coast of Virginia is now complete.

Today, Dominion Energy announced the installation of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project 27 miles from Virginia Beach.

The two-turbine, 12-megawatt project will enter service later this summer, and should provide enough energy to power 3,000 homes.

Governor Northam and other officials visited the project Monday after highlighting legislation designed to make Virginia a center for offshore wind development.

Dominion Energy hopes to begin construction in 2024 on a much larger commercial project that would power up to 650,000 homes.

