Driver arrested for DUI after crash into river

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver was charged with DUI after a crash into the Smith River Monday night.

Virginia State Police said the driver, in a Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, went over an embankment from Riverbrook Road about 7:45 p.m. and went into the river. She was not hurt, but one passenger was extricated from the car and flown to a hospital for treatment of what police said are non-life-threatening injuries. There were other passengers who were not hurt.

The name of the driver has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.