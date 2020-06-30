Advertisement

Earth Fare reopens in Roanoke

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earth Fare, a health conscious grocery store, has reopened it’s doors in Roanoke. Located on Franklin Rd, it has been closed since early February after the chain declared bankruptcy, which forced all 50 locations to shutter.

According to the current chief operating officer, Roanoke was among the three highest-performing stores in the country. The Boone, Asheville and Roanoke locations are all reopening.

”We were not part of the previous Earth Fare, the previous Earth Fare went bankrupt, we bought the Boone store, the Asheville store, and the Roanoke store out of bankruptcy, and the Earth fare name and we’re very happy to be back in Roanoke,” said David Isinghood, the chief operating officer.

The soft reopening was not announced and there will still be a grand reopening with a ribbon cutting next week. Shoppers are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.

