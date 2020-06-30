Eight residents, six employees test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke’s Virginia Veterans Care Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 14 members of the Virginia Veterans Care Center community in Roanoke tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Eight residents and six employees tested positive following a Point Prevalence Survey (PPS) by the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Department of Health on June 17. 2020. All 14 patients are asymptomatic. The residents were moved to the Veterans Care Center’s COVID-19 isolation area, while the staff members are in self-isolation at their homes. They were directed to contact their personal health care providers for treatment.

According to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, 176 residents and 235 staff members were originally tested. Following the positive test results, the VVCC has been in contact with residents, family members and employees.

A total of 188 residents call the facility home, according to the VVCC, with another 315 team members caring for them.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center is exclusively for veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States, and has a capacity of 224 residents.

