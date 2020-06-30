Advertisement

Governor to keep bar seating closed as Virginia enters Phase 3 Wednesday

Restaurants are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar area while maintaining social distancing guidelines
(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - As Virginians ready to enter Phase 3 of the reopening process during the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Northam is keeping bar seating closed for the time being.

According to the Governor’s Office, “bar seating and congregating areas of restaurants will remain closed except for those passing through” as Northam continues to monitor the results from moves made by other states.

Restaurants are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar area, as long as a distance of six feet stays between tables.

The Commonwealth will move into Phase 3 after about three and a half weeks of being in Phase 2.

In Phase Three, Northam said the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings will increase from 50 to 250 people. All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place, said Northam.

Restaurant and beverage establishments are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people. Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase Three.

