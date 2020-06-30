Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It’s far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 810 words, AP Photos.

AUDIT-VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCHOOL RALEIGH, N.C. — Some classes offered through North Carolina’s online public school portal aren’t meeting required content and design standards, just as traditional in-person instruction must meet them, state auditors said Tuesday. The performance audit from State Auditor Beth Wood examined courses offered by the North Carolina Virtual Public School, which was used by 32,000 middle and high school students during the 2018-19 school year. The Department of Public Instruction, which operates the virtual school program, disagreed with the audit’s chief findings. By Gary D. Robertson. UPCOMING.

IN BRIEF:

— AUDITORIUM-NAME CHANGE — The board of trustees at Western Carolina University has voted unanimously to approve a resolution removing the name of a former North Carolina governor from a campus auditorium.

— COURTS-EMERGENCY DIRECTIVES — The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-TIME CAPSULE-NORTH CAROLINA — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule.

— COLLEGE PROFESSOR-SOCIAL MEDIA POST — The University in North Carolina says one of its professors will retire following a backlash over his latest social media comments.

___

VIRGINIA

NEW LAWS VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Marijuana will be decriminalized, local governments will have the ability to take down Confederate monuments, and Virginians will pay more in taxes for gasoline and cigarettes starting Wednesday. July 1 is the start date for most of the new laws passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 580 words.

IN BRIEF:

— MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE — Regulators in Virginia want to fine Mountain Valley Pipeline $86,000 for what they say are continued environmental violations

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT — Lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union have filed an emergency request to bar police from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

BUDGET CUTS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s comptroller plans to oppose about $205 million out of $672 million in budget cuts proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s budget, the comptroller’s spokeswoman said Tuesday. The board, which includes Comptroller Peter Franchot, Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, can cut up to 25% of the budget when the General Assembly is not in session. It is slated to take up the cuts at a meeting on Wednesday — the start of fiscal year 2021. By Brian Witte. SENT: 400 words, AP Photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WHIPPING POST REMOVAL GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware officials are set to remove a whipping post that was historically used to hold people as they were publicly lashed for committing crimes. The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will bring down the 8-foot (2.4-meter) concrete post located outside the Old Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown on Wednesday and place it in a Dover storage unit with other historical artifacts, according to a statement issued by the agency Tuesday. SENT: 360 words, AP Photo.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-MACY'S LAYOFFS — Macy’s is laying off more than 200 of its employees in two Maryland malls.

___

