Hershey to expand Augusta County facility, creating more than 100 new jobs

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam announced The Hershey Company will invest $135 million to expand its facility in Augusta County, creating more than 100 new jobs.

The expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the facility in Stuarts Draft, allowing for an increase in production capacity and the addition of 110 new positions.

“As we work to accelerate Virginia’s economic recovery, existing corporate partners like The Hershey Company are leading the way with new hiring and investment,” said Governor Northam. “This major expansion is the company’s second in just over a year, and is a strong testament to the Shenandoah Valley’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber manufacturers. We thank Hershey for its continued confidence in Virginia and its people, and look forward to the company’s next chapter of growth in our Commonwealth.”

Hershey Chocolate of Virginia, Inc. has operated in Augusta County for more than 30 years and employs more than 1,000 people. The facility in Stuarts Draft is the company’s second largest in the country. In May of 2019, Hershey announced a $104 million investment and 65 new jobs at the facility.

“It is an honor to partner with Hershey on another major investment and expansion, especially during these challenging times, and we stand ready to do what we can to ensure the company’s Stuarts Draft operation continues to thrive,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

“The Shenandoah Valley has been an excellent place for Hershey to do business and be a part of the community for 38 years now,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “We are proud to continue to invest and grow in an area that gives our employees a great place to live and work. Increasingly, Augusta County and Virginia are critical to our company’s growth and ability to deliver iconic and beloved products to consumers around the world.”

The Virginia economic Development Partnership worked with the county to secure the project, and Governor Northam approved a $1.1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the expansion.

The governor also approved a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program, which will provide funding and services for the creation of new jobs with Hershey.

“It is always great news when a business decides to expand,” said Delegate Ronnie Campbell. “Hershey is a wonderful company with a strong environmental record, and we are happy to hear that they will be adding 110 new jobs to the district as a result of this investment in our community. Their $135 million investment will have a significant positive impact within Augusta County and Northern Rockbridge.”

The Hershey Company was established 126 years ago and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company employs around 16,500 people around the world and has more than 80 brands that create $8 billion in annual revenues.

