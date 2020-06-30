Advertisement

’His legacy will live on for a long time’: Community mourning loss of Bedford County man

"If Horace was alive today, he’d say; ‘Hey it’s my time to go, just share a cold one and don’t forget me.’ And we won't. His legacy will live on for a long time.”
Horace Ellis
Horace Ellis
By Ashley Anne
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -- Friends and family are mourning the unexpected death of a Bedford County man.

Horace Ellis died Monday in a car crash in Forest.

The Navy veteran was well known in for his dedication to running. He was a part of a color guard that participated in local races.

Community members hung sneakers near the site of the crash in Ellis’ memory.

Friends say they’ll miss his sincere dedication. “He’s like my older brother because we’re both cut from the same cloth. We love God, we love our country and we love our military service, and we served our county and we have that bond that many veterans have,” said Marine Veteran Steve Bozeman.

Bozeman ran with Ellis in the local color guard.

He says the military and running community will never forget Ellis. “We have so many ways we can pay tribute, I mean, if Horace was alive today, he’d say; ‘Hey it’s my time to go, just share a cold one and don’t forget me.’ And we won’t. His legacy will live on for a long time,” Bozeman said.

State Police are investigating what led to the crash.

