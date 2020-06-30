More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 100 people who have recently visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have tested positive in the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts for COVID-19.

That surpasses the number of health care workers in the district who have tested positive.

That’s according to Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts.

Myrtle Beach is a hot spot for coronavirus, with health officials urging anyone who has been there recently, or spent time with anyone who has been there, to self-quarantine for two weeks.

At the same time, according to sister station WMBF in Myrtle Beach, about 100 teenagers from the Washington D.C. area have tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Myrtle Beach.

According to David Goodfriend, health director for Loudon County, Va., he recently reached out to Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen with concerns over the city letting 40 or more people share a house and hold parties that had more than 100 people in attendance.

“Affected cases reported up to 50 people staying in single homes and parties involving hundreds of individuals,” Goodfriend’s email read. “Please establish and/or enforce social distancing requirements to help prevent in the future such large numbers of people from getting sick from their visit to Myrtle Beach, and potentially bringing their infection home to people at high risk of dying from COVID-19.”

Goodfriend said he is still waiting on a response from the city. He added the area he oversees has seen triple-digit cases after a recent trip to the Palmetto State.

The Virginia cases come after health officials in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky said they have clusters of cases linked back to travel in Myrtle Beach.

Last week, a health advisory from the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommended that residents who’ve recently traveled to Myrtle Beach self-quarantine.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced last week with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway Wednesday, July 1.

