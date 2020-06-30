Phase Three starts Wednesday as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 62,787 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 62,189 cases reported Monday, a 598-case increase.

2,663 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,763 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,740 reported Monday, and there have been 6,203 hospitalizations. 642,371 tests have been conducted, with a 6 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from Monday’s reported 5.9, which was up from several days steady at 5.8.

Governor Northam announced last week with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway Wednesday, July 1. He also announced an end to regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefings, saying he would only hold them as events warrant.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

