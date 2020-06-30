Advertisement

Phase Three starts Wednesday as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises slightly

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear.(AP)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 62,787 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 62,189 cases reported Monday, a 598-case increase.

2,663 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,763 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,740 reported Monday, and there have been 6,203 hospitalizations. 642,371 tests have been conducted, with a 6 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from Monday’s reported 5.9, which was up from several days steady at 5.8.

More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

Governor Northam announced last week with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway Wednesday, July 1. He also announced an end to regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefings, saying he would only hold them as events warrant.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
That surpasses the number of health care workers in the district who have tested positive.

News

Delegate Sam Rasoul discusses qualified immunity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Qualified community will be discussed in VA's General Assembly upcoming session.

News

Hershey to expand Augusta County facility, creating more than 100 new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the facility in Stuarts Draft, allowing for an increase in production capacity and the addition of 110 new positions.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

News

Roanoke County Public Schools delays vote on start of school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The July 2 meeting is also being moved to the Northside High School auditorium to allow an anticipated larger-than-usual crowd to attend the meeting.

Latest News

News

Danville sees steady drop in crime over last few years

Updated: 6 hours ago
Danville has been seeing a steady drop in crime over the last few years. So far this year, major crimes have dropped by 21 percent compared to last year.

News

Eight residents, six employees test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke’s Virginia Veterans Care Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A total of 14 members of the Virginia Veterans Care Center community in Roanoke tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

News

CHP Reads! continues for second year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Hosted by Community Housing Partners in the New River Valley, the nonprofit started the program last summer to provide access to books for children who live at CHP.

News

June 29 Spanish newscast

Updated: 15 hours ago
June 29 Spanish newscast

News

Western Virginia Water Authority tests wastewater for fragments of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
In the Roanoke Valley, a new type of COVID-19 testing could provide an early warning system, and help the health department and public officials make informed decisions. The Western Virginia Water Authority is taking part in a national program that looks for fragments of COVID-19 in wastewater.