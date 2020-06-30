River and Lake Levels

Hundreds of streams and dozens of rivers pass through the WDBJ7 viewing area. While not all have stream and river gauges, many do. Below we have listed many of the ones we use on-air, which come from the NOAA’S Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

While many rivers have observations, not all rivers receive a forecast from the hydrologists at NOAA.

River forecasts are updated several times each day based on need during heavy rain events

Click on the stream/river name to see a graph. Then click on the graph image for even more information.

RIVER AND STREAM OBSERVATIONS & FORECAST

Anthony Creek | Ararat River | Back Creek | Back Creek (Bath Co. VA) | Banister River | Big Otter River | Blackberry Creek | Blackwater River | Bluestone Lake | Bluestone River | Brush Creek | Buffalo Creek | Buffalo Creek (VA) | Bullpasture River | Calfpasture River | Camp Creek | Catawba Creek | Chestnut Creek | Clinch River | Cowpasture River | Craig Creek | Cub Creek | Dan River | Dunlap Creek | East River | Elk Creek (NC) | Falling River | Goose Creek | Greenbrier River | Holiday Creek | Howard Creek | Indian Creek (WV) | Jackson River | James River (VA) | Johns Creek | Kerrs Creek | Lake Moomaw | Little River | Little River (NC) | Little River (VA) | Little Yadkin | N. Lakes Detention | Maggodee Creek | Mason Creek | Maury River | Mayo River | Meadow River | Middle Fork Holston River | Middle Fork New River | Montclair Detention | New River | North Fork Holston River | North Fork New River | North Fork Roanoke River | North Mayo River | Peak Creek (VA) | Pigg River | Potts Creek | Reddies River | Reed Creek | Roanoke River | Sandy River | Sewell Creek |Slate River | Smith River | South Fork Holston River | South Fork Roanoke River | South Mayo River | South River (VA) | Tinker Creek | Walker Creek | Watauga River | Wolf Creek

HOW TO READ A HYDROGRAPH

Each river flood category has a definition based on property damage and public threat. Once you open a river hydrpgraph, you’ll see the thick blue line, which is the history up to the current observed level. The dashed line with squares will indicate the forecast levels over the next several days. At the top you will find the Latest Observation and Observation Time. Flood stages are indicated on the left side. [Learn more about river forecasting]

ACTION STAGE (YELLOW): the stage which, when reached by a rising stream, represents the level where the stream could be should ]closely monitored by any affected people and begin implementing an action plan.

MINOR FLOODING (ORANGE): Minimal or no property damage, but possibly some public threat or inconvenience

MODERATE FLOODING (RED): Some inundation of structures and roads near streams. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations are necessary.

MAJOR FLOODING (MAGENTA): Extensive inundation of structures and roads. Significant evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations.

Additional River and Stream Resources River Observations (MAP) An interactive map of the river observations. River Forecasts (MAP) River forecasts for for the next 5 days. Latest Flood Alerts from NWS National Weather Service flood alerts in text form. Projected rainfall Projected rainfall (QPF) for the next 5-7 days.

LAKES & RESERVOIR LEVELS

The region has numerous reservoirs and lakes which are either water sources or provide recreation or hydroelectric purposes. This list by no means includes every area river. If you have a suggestion of one to add, please email (WDBJ Meteorologists)

AEP Water Levels and Flows for SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE & CLAYTOR LAKE

Downstream water levels from Claytor Lake Dam. NOTE: Forecast information shows water release information from the Claytor dam, delayed to account for the average time it takes the released water to reach particular points downstream. Water travel times may be affected by water conditions, precipitation in the watershed and other factors.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.