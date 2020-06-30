Advertisement

Roanoke County Public Schools delays vote on start of school year

RCPS get closer to Fall Academic Plan
RCPS get closer to Fall Academic Plan(Ann Taylor)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Public School Board has delayed a vote on how to start the 2020-2021 school year. No new date has been for the vote.

The vote was to be held at the July 2 public meeting, to approve or make recommendations to the plan, but the board wants more time to discuss options and allow more citizen input. The July 2 meeting is also being moved to the Northside High School auditorium to allow an anticipated larger-than-usual crowd to attend the meeting.

Planning for the upcoming school year has been complex for local school districts. Roanoke County schools got input from parents, students, faculty, and now, they have a preliminary plan on what this fall could be like.

“Some people have asked, if you start off this way are you locked in for the year? And the answer is absolutely not,” said Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools Dr. Ken Nicely.

Earlier this month, Roanoke County Public Schools posted a survey for teachers, students and parents on how they should proceed with the up coming academic school year. Superintended Nicely says that gave them a good indicator of where everyone’s head was.

“It was open-ended by design, versus a yes-no kind of thing; it really wasn’t a vote or anything like that. It was just trying to gather information and ideas,” Nicely said.

From those surveys they formed their hybrid plan. Children in Pre-K through 2nd grade will attend school in person every day.

“And we also know at that critical stage, that’s where they’re learning their reading skills, and if they don’t develop those during those first years- that will affect them.”

As for grades 3 through 12, they will receive in-person classes twice a week with remote learning the rest of the week. The student body will also be divided into two groups, “Group 1” and “Group 2”. Group 1 will be in school Monday and Thursday with remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Group 2 will be in school Tuesday and Friday with remote learning Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“If they’re in school, they still have access to their teacher. There’ll be moments in the day that if they need to see their math teacher and it’s not math day, they can still go see them,” said Superintendent Nicely.

Dr. Nicely said the way they have the schedule now, it will make for an easier transition when and if they can have all students back at full capacity or if they have to go completely back to remote classes.

“Imagine a situation in which there’s a second wave, and the state says we have to go back to earlier phases we will be able to do that given the structure we will have put into place- our hope is things will continue to improve,” said Nicely.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 100 Myrtle Beach visitors with Roanoke ties test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
That surpasses the number of health care workers in the district who have tested positive.

News

Delegate Sam Rasoul discusses qualified immunity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Qualified community will be discussed in VA's General Assembly upcoming session.

News

Hershey to expand Augusta County facility, creating more than 100 new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expansion will add 90,000 square feet to the facility in Stuarts Draft, allowing for an increase in production capacity and the addition of 110 new positions.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Latest News

News

Phase Three starts Wednesday as percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises slightly

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Northam has announced an end to regularly-scheduled coronavirus briefings, saying he would only hold them as events warrant.

News

Danville sees steady drop in crime over last few years

Updated: 6 hours ago
Danville has been seeing a steady drop in crime over the last few years. So far this year, major crimes have dropped by 21 percent compared to last year.

News

Eight residents, six employees test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke’s Virginia Veterans Care Center

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A total of 14 members of the Virginia Veterans Care Center community in Roanoke tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

News

CHP Reads! continues for second year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Hosted by Community Housing Partners in the New River Valley, the nonprofit started the program last summer to provide access to books for children who live at CHP.

News

June 29 Spanish newscast

Updated: 15 hours ago
June 29 Spanish newscast

News

Western Virginia Water Authority tests wastewater for fragments of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
In the Roanoke Valley, a new type of COVID-19 testing could provide an early warning system, and help the health department and public officials make informed decisions. The Western Virginia Water Authority is taking part in a national program that looks for fragments of COVID-19 in wastewater.