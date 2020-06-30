Salem Red Sox, Minor League Baseball cancel 2020 season with concerns over coronavirus

(WDBJ) - Hopes for a 2020 season with your hometown Salem Red Sox diminished to a screeching halt Tuesday with Minor League Baseball’s announcement that they will be canceling the current year’s campaign due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Salem Red Sox say they are working to develop and finalize arrangements to move forward and construct alternate plans and refund options for current ticket holders. Along with state and federal guidelines, the organization is preparing to host public and private events at Salem Memorial Ballpark during the Summer, Fall and Winter months.

“While we are saddened to see the official cancellation of the season, our most important focus remains the health and safety of our fans, staff, and community,” said Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. “When baseball returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark, we promise to be ready to deliver affordable, family entertainment fans have counted on for years.”

Minor League Baseball had previously announced a delay to the start of the 2020 season, through collaboration with health officials and the Federal Government, on March 12.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.