Virginia man charged in connection with cross burning

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A Marion man has been arrested and charged with lying to federal agents about his involvement in the burning of a cross on the front lawn of an African-American woman’s home, as well as criminal interference with fair housing based upon the victim’s race.

James Brown, 40, was arrested June 26 on a federal criminal complaint.

According to court documents, early the morning of June 14, 2020, Marion Police received a report of a burning cross in the front yard of an African-American family, one of whose members had organized a civil rights protest the day before. In the following days, working with the FBI, investigators learned of Brown’s alleged involvement. When questioned by investigators if he had anything to do with the cross-burning incident, Brown allegedly lied, according to Cullen. Witnesses interviewed during the investigation said Brown admitted to the cross burning and used racial epithets when referring to the family.

“The frightening act at the center of today’s complaint—a racially motivated cross burning—interfered with the victim’s federally protected right to fair housing,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said. “Acts of violence, threats, and other forms of intimidation prompted by racial animus are serious federal crimes, and we will continue to work closely with the FBI to hold offenders accountable.”

“The FBI is committed to protecting all citizens, and will aggressively investigate acts of intimidation or violence against anyone based on race or ethnicity,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Mathison said. “We thank the Marion County Police Department, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Virginia for their swift and direct attention to this incident.”

