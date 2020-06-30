Warm and humid with isolated storms this afternoon

This week’s weather will mainly be driven by a slow-moving front that will wobble north and south over the next few days. A majority of the shower/storm chances for today will be along and west of the Interstate 77 corridor. By Wednesday, a slightly higher storm chance arrives as the front shifts to the east. Highs remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

The stalled front is cutting through our region today. Highs reach the 80s and low 90s with an increased chance of scattered afternoon showers and isolated storms. The best chances of showers and storms are mainly along and west of the I-77 corridor toward the New River Valley and parts of the Southside.

A stalled front will bring another chance of scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY

Rain chances increase around the region as our slow-moving front takes a jog to the north. Not only will this bring more clouds, but also pop-up storms to just about anywhere, but NOT everywhere, during the afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

A stalled front will bring better chances of scattered showers and isolated storms Wednesday afternoon. (Grey)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The stalled front finally pushes south out of the area during the second half of the week. This will bring a few drier days along with highs near or above 90°.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

At this time, the 4th of July weekend does NOT appear to be a washout. but may offer a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. The highest coverage will likely be along the mountains. Afternoon highs climb to around 90° along with a return of the muggy air.

MORE SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust is still in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality is in the “good” range again today and it will likely stay in that range this week. Another large plume of dust in lingering over the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. This could move into the U.S. in the next 7-10 days but doesn’t look as dense as this past weekend. [Learn more: What to expect as the dust arrives here.]

