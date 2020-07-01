Armstrong Re-Signs With Rail Yard Dawgs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Travis Armstrong has signed on for a fifth season here in Roanoke. Armstrong was the Dawgs captain last season, and was named a second team all SPHL selection. He appeared in 46 games and scored 6 goals to go along with 16 assists. Armstrong ranks second in franchise history in games played with 123.

