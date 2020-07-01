Advertisement

Armstrong Re-Signs With Rail Yard Dawgs

Defenseman Returns For Fifth Season in the Star City
(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Travis Armstrong has signed on for a fifth season here in Roanoke. Armstrong was the Dawgs captain last season, and was named a second team all SPHL selection. He appeared in 46 games and scored 6 goals to go along with 16 assists. Armstrong ranks second in franchise history in games played with 123.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

William Fleming begins voluntary football workouts under new VHSL restrictions

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Colonels are taking advantage of the Virginia High School League’s suspended summer dead period.

News

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season with concerns over coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
“While we are saddened to see the official cancellation of the season, our most important focus remains the health and safety of our fans, staff, and community,” said Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. “When baseball returns to Salem Memorial Ballpark, we promise to be ready to deliver affordable, family entertainment fans have counted on for years.”

News

Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross elect not to play in 2020 MLB season

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Two members of the 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals will not play this year in Major League Baseball’s shortened season for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

News

Cam Newton, Patriots agree to one-year deal, according to ESPN

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Cam Newton was the 2011 #1 overall NFL Draft Pick.

Latest News

Sports

Venus Williams commits to play in World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The three-week season is scheduled from July 12-30 at The Greenbrier.

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

News

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks

News

FBI: No federal crime committed in finding of what looked like noose at Talladega Speedway

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
The investigation revealed evidence, including video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope had been there as early as October 2019.

News

Preliminary summer events schedule released for Calfee Park

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
All tickets will be General Admission.