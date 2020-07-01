Botetourt County Recreation cancels fall sports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Sports Complex announced Wednesday it will not open back up for fall sports.

The director of Recreation and Facilities in Botetourt County, Jim Farmer, said they don’t feel like opening for fall sports would be the best decision for kids who want to get out and play sports. Farmer said they have not taken the decision lightly. He also said they are making sure residents know about all the greenways and parks that are open so families have some way of getting outside and being active.

“It’s just not a good thing to have to talk about; I know there are a lot of hurting people out there with kids wanting to play and we understand that, and just felt like it was in the best interest of the community at this time with what we know is going on with COVID,” said Farmer.

A decision about winter sports will be made sometime in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.