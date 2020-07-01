Advertisement

Botetourt County Recreation cancels fall sports

Botetourt County Rec Sports canceled Fall 2020
Botetourt County Rec Sports canceled Fall 2020(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Sports Complex announced Wednesday it will not open back up for fall sports.

The director of Recreation and Facilities in Botetourt County, Jim Farmer, said they don’t feel like opening for fall sports would be the best decision for kids who want to get out and play sports. Farmer said they have not taken the decision lightly. He also said they are making sure residents know about all the greenways and parks that are open so families have some way of getting outside and being active.

“It’s just not a good thing to have to talk about; I know there are a lot of hurting people out there with kids wanting to play and we understand that, and just felt like it was in the best interest of the community at this time with what we know is going on with COVID,” said Farmer.

A decision about winter sports will be made sometime in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Bridal Shop gives free dresses to COVID-19 first responders

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Ashley Grace Bridal in Forest, Virginia is participating in "Brides Across America" for the third year, and this year, COVID-19 first responders can participate.

News

Marion Police preparing for Friday rally

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police say they expect at least one large first amendment rally or protest by Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ groups.

News

Photos of released of vehicle used in Ferrum robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
The victim described the robber as six feet tall and white, possibly with brown hair, wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a mask.

Latest News

News

Roanoke dumpster fires intentionally set; man sought

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators say he is white with a medium build, and between 5′10″ and 6′0″. He was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, no older than 2011.

Crime

Teen shot in Valley View-area shooting dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
No one has been charged.

News

WATCH LIVE: Stonewall Jackson statue being removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments throughout the city of Richmond Wednesday.

News

Lights in the sky this Fourth of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A list of firework displays happening in our hometowns this holiday weekend.

News

Danville City Council keeps previous mayor, chooses new vice mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Council met to make its choices Wednesday morning.

News

Lynchburg City Council selects new mayor and vice mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday, Dolan was sworn in to the council, along with Chris Faraldi, Jeff S. Helgeson and Sterling A. Wilder.