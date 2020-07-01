Bridal Shop gives free dresses to COVID-19 first responders

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A local bridal shop in Forest is giving back to first responders. Around fifty brides are allowed to go in and get the wedding dresses of their dreams, all for free.

It’s a day you’ll never forget, the day you say “yes” to your wedding dress.

However, wedding dresses can have a hefty price tag on them. So, Ashley Grace Bridal has teamed up for their third year to host “Brides Across America”. This year, first responders during COVID-19 have been added to the list.

“They deserve so much more than this- but whether it’s love for your country or love at the alter we want to be able to celebrate that with them, and a free wedding dress is a life-changing experience, so we love to participate in this,” said Elizabeth Eckhart, Social Media Manager at Ashley Grace Bridal.

This year Ashley Grace has had over 50 brides sign up from all over to go in and get their free wedding dresses. Bride Sydney Thomason traveled all the way from Yorktown.

“I thought it was a scam, I thought, no way I am getting a free dress,” said Thomason.

Wednesday was the second day of this year’s event and they’ve been booked up for several weeks.

“It was so exciting just to see the joy on their faces and see them go home with a free wedding dress is such a special experience,” said Eckhart.

And after just trying on a few, bride Syndey had her “AHA” moment.

“It’s so magical, you dream about it growing up so it’s really nice.”

And really nice to not have to worry about a price tag.

