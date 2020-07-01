Advertisement

Bridal Shop gives free dresses to COVID-19 first responders

Ashley Grace Bridal free dresses for first responders
Ashley Grace Bridal free dresses for first responders(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A local bridal shop in Forest is giving back to first responders. Around fifty brides are allowed to go in and get the wedding dresses of their dreams, all for free.

It’s a day you’ll never forget, the day you say “yes” to your wedding dress.

However, wedding dresses can have a hefty price tag on them. So, Ashley Grace Bridal has teamed up for their third year to host “Brides Across America”. This year, first responders during COVID-19 have been added to the list.

“They deserve so much more than this- but whether it’s love for your country or love at the alter we want to be able to celebrate that with them, and a free wedding dress is a life-changing experience, so we love to participate in this,” said Elizabeth Eckhart, Social Media Manager at Ashley Grace Bridal.

This year Ashley Grace has had over 50 brides sign up from all over to go in and get their free wedding dresses. Bride Sydney Thomason traveled all the way from Yorktown.

“I thought it was a scam, I thought, no way I am getting a free dress,” said Thomason.

Wednesday was the second day of this year’s event and they’ve been booked up for several weeks.

“It was so exciting just to see the joy on their faces and see them go home with a free wedding dress is such a special experience,” said Eckhart.

And after just trying on a few, bride Syndey had her “AHA” moment.

“It’s so magical, you dream about it growing up so it’s really nice.”

And really nice to not have to worry about a price tag.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reaction to Stonewall Jackson Removal in Richmond

Updated: moments ago

News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Botetourt County Recreation cancels fall sports

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Botetourt County recreational sports canceled for Fall 2020

News

Marion Police preparing for Friday rally

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Police say they expect at least one large first amendment rally or protest by Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ groups.

Latest News

News

Photos of released of vehicle used in Ferrum robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
The victim described the robber as six feet tall and white, possibly with brown hair, wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a mask.

News

Roanoke dumpster fires intentionally set; man sought

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators say he is white with a medium build, and between 5′10″ and 6′0″. He was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, no older than 2011.

Crime

Teen shot in Valley View-area shooting dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
No one has been charged.

News

WATCH LIVE: Stonewall Jackson statue being removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments throughout the city of Richmond Wednesday.

News

Lights in the sky this Fourth of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A list of firework displays happening in our hometowns this holiday weekend.

News

Danville City Council keeps previous mayor, chooses new vice mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Council met to make its choices Wednesday morning.