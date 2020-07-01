Carilion Children’s warns about firework safety ahead of holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the fourth of July holiday just a few days away, Carilion Children’s wants to make sure your family stays safe, since the holiday is typically paired with fireworks.

Many large displays have been canceled this year, which means more people are predicted to buy and light their own fireworks this year. According to the America Burn Association, over 50 percent of firework injuries occur with people under the age of 20.

Instead of fireworks, there are many alternatives that will still help you celebrate, including glow sticks, props, and even a virtual display.

“Across the nation there’s over 19,000 fires that are started and over 9,000 emergency room visits around the Fourth of July, so we want to do everything we can to keep everyone safe, everybody’s home, and everybody’s family as safe as we can,” said Jill Lucas Drakeford, Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator.

