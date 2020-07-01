Advertisement

Carilion Children’s warns about firework safety ahead of holiday weekend

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the fourth of July holiday just a few days away, Carilion Children’s wants to make sure your family stays safe, since the holiday is typically paired with fireworks.

Many large displays have been canceled this year, which means more people are predicted to buy and light their own fireworks this year. According to the America Burn Association, over 50 percent of firework injuries occur with people under the age of 20.

Instead of fireworks, there are many alternatives that will still help you celebrate, including glow sticks, props, and even a virtual display.

“Across the nation there’s over 19,000 fires that are started and over 9,000 emergency room visits around the Fourth of July, so we want to do everything we can to keep everyone safe, everybody’s home, and everybody’s family as safe as we can,” said Jill Lucas Drakeford, Carilion Children’s Safe Kids Coordinator.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke City Schools Superintendent

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

Roanoke’s new school superintendent tackles her first assignment

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Roanoke's new school superintendent says she is ready to get to work, and excited to get to know the community she now serves. Verletta White's first day as Superintendent included meet-and-greets at three Roanoke schools.

News

Carilion-Fireworks Safety

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Lynchburg Parks and Rec

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

New Gun Laws in Virginia

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Salem elects first female mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salem City Council elected the city's first female mayor.

News

Local gun store owner reflects on new gun legislation for Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Several new gun laws begin in Virginia today following signed legislation from April.

News

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Danville in Phase 3

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

VA JP's Law

Updated: 2 hours ago