Advertisement

Department of Game and Inland Fisheries becomes Department of Wildlife Resources

The change goes into effect Wednesday, July 1
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will change its name to the Department of Wildlife Resources, effective July 1, 2020.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will change its name to the Department of Wildlife Resources, effective July 1, 2020.(DWR)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Beginning July 1, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will become the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The department was founded in 1916 as the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, but underwent name changes throughout the years. In 1926, the name was changed to the Game Commission, and in 1987 it was changed back to its original name.

The department cites multiple reasons for this name change. As demographics have changed in Virginia, the department says the name has lost its relevance to the general public and those who aren’t sportsmen. Additionally, the department’s mission has evolved over time and their responsibility to wildlife management now extends to all wildlife. 

The department says several wildlife management agencies across the country have adopted names that are more recognizable to the public and that better encompass their full missions. The department wants to accomplish the same thing in Virginia.

The department emphasizes the change does not mean less commitment to hunters, anglers and boaters but enables them to better serve them while also achieving name recognition with the public. It hopes the change will attract new customers, so that the department doesn’t have to rely on increases to funding mechanisms for support. 

In an effort to minimize costs associated with the name change, the department will phase in changes. Things like office signs, the website, law uniforms and vehicle markings will be changed in the beginning, while other changes will take place gradually. 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salem Civic Center announces second drive-in concert

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The “Lot Rock” performance will feature local rock bands, including Salem’s Orange Culture and Christiansburg’s Barren Minds. Crobar Cane will headline the show.

News

VDH reports 63,203 cases Wednesday as Phase Three of reopening begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday marks the beginning of Phase Three of reopening in Virginia.

News

Faith Christian School to hold 2020-2021 classes in person

Updated: 3 hours ago
The school says the 2020-2021 school year will begin on the previously scheduled date of August 19, and all students will have classes in person Monday through Friday.

Early Years

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke learning consultant offers advice for helping kids avoid the so-called “COVID Slide”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
Dr. Carolyn Goodspeed of Goodspeed Learning Consultants says to keep kids reading each day, find creative ways to help them learn while they're home from school. She also suggests making a plan now for how you will navigate the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Phase Three of business reopening in Virginia underway

Updated: 6 hours ago
The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings increases from 50 to 250 people.

Crime

Search continues for two people wanted for Henry County murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Investigators also identified Daniel Fish and Ashleigh McCallister as suspects charging them with 2nd degree murder.

News

Roanoke woman quarantines after returning from Myrtle Beach area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
COVID-19 numbers are soaring in our hometowns ahead of Phase 3.

News

Galax Tourism asks to use caution when visiting the city

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As Galax continues to be a hotspot for new cases, if you plan to visit, you’re asked to use extra caution.

News

June 30 Spanish newscast

Updated: 12 hours ago
June 30 Spanish newscast

News

Pandemic illuminates need for eating disorder resources

Updated: 12 hours ago
Panic buying from the masses cleared a few safety foods from stores