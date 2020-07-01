Department of Game and Inland Fisheries becomes Department of Wildlife Resources

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Beginning July 1, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will become the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The department was founded in 1916 as the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, but underwent name changes throughout the years. In 1926, the name was changed to the Game Commission, and in 1987 it was changed back to its original name.

The department cites multiple reasons for this name change. As demographics have changed in Virginia, the department says the name has lost its relevance to the general public and those who aren’t sportsmen. Additionally, the department’s mission has evolved over time and their responsibility to wildlife management now extends to all wildlife.

The department says several wildlife management agencies across the country have adopted names that are more recognizable to the public and that better encompass their full missions. The department wants to accomplish the same thing in Virginia.

The department emphasizes the change does not mean less commitment to hunters, anglers and boaters but enables them to better serve them while also achieving name recognition with the public. It hopes the change will attract new customers, so that the department doesn’t have to rely on increases to funding mechanisms for support.

In an effort to minimize costs associated with the name change, the department will phase in changes. Things like office signs, the website, law uniforms and vehicle markings will be changed in the beginning, while other changes will take place gradually.

