EARLY YEARS: Roanoke learning consultant offers advice for helping kids avoid the so-called “COVID Slide”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -With an unconventional end to the school year, followed by summer break, the typical “summer slide” in learning might be even worse this year.

“We’re going to get through this, and it’s going to be okay. But it’s our job to help move our children through that,” says Dr. Carolyn Goodspeed of Goodspeed Learning Consultants.

Dr. Carolyn Goodspeed teaches learning strategies to students in the Roanoke Valley.

These days, she says it’s reassuring children that needs to take top priority.

“School’s going to be a little different, but it’s going to be okay,” she says.

With a hybrid mix of classroom and at- home learning the likely scenario, it’s important for families to figure a special spot for schoolwork.

“Just set up a plan with them. And kind of set up a place at your house where you can do school. And they have their supplies and everything. So it’s like when you go there, we’re doing school,” says Goodspeed.

Goodspeed says the typical summer slide in learning usually means about a month’s worth of regression.

With the pandemic, it could be more.

And the younger the child, the more severe it can be.

“And truthfully, the schools aren’t going to be able to catch all this up by themselves. They need our help,” she says.

You can help by continuing your child’s learning.

She says to make sure your child reads each day.

Practice math skills during family errands, like grocery shopping.

Also, utilize local educational resources like Center in the Square or the Mill Mountain Zoo.

“Learning should be fun, it can be creative, but it should be consistent.”

