Faith Christian School to hold 2020-2021 classes in person

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Faith Christian School announced Wednesday its plans for reopening in the fall.

The school says the 2020-2021 school year will begin on the previously scheduled date of August 19, and all students will have classes in person Monday through Friday.

The school notes it will be able to meet social distancing requirements based on the size of its facility, the number of classrooms and the number of students.

FCS will also offer all extracurricular activities, including athletics, as permitted.

CDC guidelines will be followed in cleaning and disinfecting the facility. In addition, the school has created a Medical Advisory Panel to guide important health and safety decisions.

“On all fronts, we are positioning FCS to offer an exemplary opportunity – ON CAMPUS and only if necessary, online,” said Peter Baur, Head of School. “The only exceptions we can currently envision to meeting off campus would be a mandated shut-down by the government or particular circumstances to our school, the proper response to which would be to move to an online component which we will be fully prepared for at any time to whatever degree it might be needed.”

