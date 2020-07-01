Galax Health and Rehab responds to criticism from public

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Galax, a nursing home has been one of the harder hit facilities across our hometowns.

Galax Health and Rehab said it has seen 24 residents die from COVID-19, 10 at the facility and 14 that went to outside facilities and didn’t make it back. Prior to the virus hitting the nursing home, staff said there were 90 residents living in the facility.

Even with precautions put in place well before the first cases showed up at the facility, the staff said they didn’t see typical symptoms as they monitored their residents twice a day.

“That’s the thing with this virus, everybody has such a different experience,” said Director of Nursing Tammy Eichner.

Eichner said it wasn’t until residents had other issues like renal failure or a heart attack that they found out it was more than that.

“They weren’t testing positive here, they were testing positive at the hospital because we were sending them out for something totally different,” Eichner said.

The virus does not discriminate. She and other staff tested positive for the virus.

“We were healthcare professionals and we thought we were doing everything we could to prevent it and some of us still got sick,” Eichner said.

What really got to her was the criticism the facility continued to face since the cases and deaths started to emerge around Memorial Day. The facility did not want residents to be alone fighting this virus and said they did what they could to care for and comfort them.

“I had a lot of frustration for the lack of attention that my staff had received for the job they had done,” Eichner said.

So she wrote an op-ed in the local paper, talking about how staff stayed by the sides of residents, even during their final breaths.

“I know how hard these workers tried to prevent it and how hard they were doing the job they were doing to keep these residents healthy that were here and it was just hurtful,” she said. “It was like trying to stop a tornado from getting into your building. You had done everything you could, but it still came.”

Normally, the parking lot would be filled with visitors around dinnertime. But the facility is locked down and residents haven’t seen loved ones in person for three months now.

Eichner said it was tough to clean out the rooms and box up their lives as they passed.

“That’s the side that nobody sees,” she said. “They don’t see that even though we were on isolation to know that you had someone who you knew was not going to make it until the next morning, so you made that decision to call that family and let them come in to be with them one last time.”

Which is why she is emphasizing how serious the current situation is for the community, especially because we really don’t know how to prevent it.

“The small sacrifices we’re asking people to make, it’s nothing compared to what we have had to force people to do here,” she said. “It is an inconvenience to wear a mask, it’s not comfortable. If that lessens your chance of making someone else sick or making someone else sick, it’s worth it.”

Eichner said there have been no more positive test or symptoms at Galax Health and Rehab for about three weeks. They are waiting to get a second negative test back to start to slowly re-open again.

You can read the most up-to-date information on the facility on its website.

