Galax Tourism asks to use caution when visiting the city

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -

As Galax continues to be a hotspot for new cases, if you plan to visit, you’re asked to use extra caution.

The director of tourism said outdoor recreation is still happening, but many indoor activities are still on hold as the number of cases remains high in the city.

Since the average age of visitors is 55 and up, the city wants to be extra cautious as folks visit.

Tourism made the announcement on its Facebook page after the health department warned folks about the district being a hot spot.

“We didn’t see our first cases of COVID until two months after the initial lockdown, so now that we’re opening back up the state, we’re not ready to completely open back up,” said the city’s tourism director Emily Brown.

You can find the most up-to-date information on the city’s tourism website.

