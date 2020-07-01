Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

CONGRESS-CONFEDERATE SYMBOLS WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Fort Bragg named after Confederate officers. He’s going against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3% pay raise for the troops. Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to threaten a veto of a $741 billion annual Pentagon authorization bill because it would require a host of military bases named after Confederate figures to be renamed within three years. Trump rival and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts won a bipartisan vote in a GOP-controlled panel to force the bases to be renamed. It’s clear opponents of the idea don’t have the votes to remove it during floor debate. By Andrew Taylor. SENT: 530 words.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP MILITARY CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired servicemen, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities. By Steve Peoples and Sarah Blake Morgan. SENT: 1,000 words, AP Photos.

CENTENE-NORTH CAROLINA-EXPANSION RALEIGH, N.C. — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. said on Wednesday it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, developing a $1 billion construction project that’s expected to create more than 3,200 new jobs by 2032. Gov. Roy Cooper and his Commerce Department chief described the expansion as the state’s largest single jobs announcement by number in nearly two decades. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 450 words.

IN BRIEF:

— CHARLOTTE HOMICIDE-TEEN — Police in North Carolina are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy near a strip mall.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT BRAGG — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.

— DMV FEE INCREASE — A number of fees levied by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going up.

___

VIRGINIA

SCI-SPACE STATION CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken quickly tackled the big, boxy batteries. For every two outdated batteries coming out, a new and improved one goes in to supply power to the station on the night side of Earth. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 420 words, AP Photos.

JULY 4 - ROBERT HEMINGS NEW YORK — Countless words have been written about the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson, but few about Robert Hemings, the slave who was on hand as Jefferson famously declared that “All men are created equal.” Like so many of his peers, Hemings’ life is a story of what we don’t know. Jefferson himself had little to say about Hemings at the time, rarely mentioning him in his private papers even as he attempted, unsuccessfully, to include a passage in the Declaration that condemned slavery. By Hillel Italie. SENT: 1,040 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— METH SPIKED TEA — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine.

— OFFICER CHARGED — A police officer in Virginia has been charged with assault after authorities said he forced a handcuffed man to the ground when no force was necessary.

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEAR GAS — A judge has denied an emergency request by lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union to bar police from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

BUDGET CUTS-MARYLAND ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland panel approved about $413 million in state budget cuts on Wednesday as part of a long-term effort to adjust to the impact the coronavirus has had on the state’s economy. UPCOMING.

IN BRIEF:

— RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUE TOPPLED — Police say a statue of a Confederate soldier in a Maryland cemetery was toppled and two other monuments on its grounds were defaced.

— POLICE SHOOTING-BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say a man is in critical condition after being shot by police.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARS CLOSING — Delaware Gov. John Carney announced bars in certain beach towns will close ahead of the Fourth of July holiday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

___

SPORTS

BKN--NBA RESTART-TEAMS RETURN UNDATED — Most of the 22 remaining NBA teams were taking the court for the first mandatory workouts in nearly four months Wednesday, as the league continued prepping for the restart of the season at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. Workouts are still individual in nature, but are no longer voluntary. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 750 words, AP photos by 5 p.m.

NFL

FBN--OFFSEASON UPDATE-PLAYER CONCERNS UNDATED — NFLPA president JC Tretter warned players they have to “fight for necessary COVID-19 protections” and Malcolm Jenkins said “football is nonessential.” With training camp less than a month away, some players are speaking out about concerns over playing football during a pandemic while others are ignoring medical advice and holding workouts with teammates. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 700 words, AP photos

