Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for spiking his ex-girlfriend’s pitcher of tea with methamphetamine. The Roanoke Times reports that Elvis Jarrett Mullins was sentenced on Friday. Authorities said the 41-year-old from Troutville broke into his ex’s Roanoke house. Prosecutors said the woman returned home and consumed the tea and “felt drugged." Mullins has already served about 15 months. Mullins also has taken part in a drug rehabilitation program and apologized. Judge David Carson said Mullins’ actions could have been disastrous if the couple’s young son also drank the tea.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A police officer in Virginia has been charged with assault after authorities said he forced a handcuffed man to the ground when no force was necessary. The Washington Post reports that the Alexandria officer was arrested Tuesday evening and faces charges of misdemeanor assault and battery. The city of Alexandria also said that three supervisors who allegedly failed to investigate the incident “promptly enough” were disciplined. City officials said the incident occurred in late January and involved officer Jonathan B. Griffin. He was escorting a man who had been placed into protective custody for a health evaluation. City officials said the officer was placed on administrative leave, and a process to fire him has begun.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has denied an emergency request by lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union to bar police from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters. News outlets report Richmond Circuit Judge Beverly Snukals ruled Tuesday that granting the request would interfere with the ability of police to do their jobs. The ACLU said in a statement they'll continue to pursue the lawsuit. Attorneys from the organization had argued in Richmond on Monday that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights to speech by using these devices to disperse a protest outside city hall on June 23.