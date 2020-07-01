Advertisement

Isolated showers and storms this afternoon as front lingers

The best chance of showers will be during the afternoon and evening
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The slow-moving front responsible for this week’s weather is still lingering nearby. This will once again help generate some afternoon and evening isolated showers or a storm. It will start to shift later today as high pressure starts to build to our North.

WEDNESDAY

Shower and storm chances will be highest this afternoon and evening, but not everyone gets wet. A few may turn strong, not to mention any slow-movers have the potential to produce localized flooding. Highs look to again climb into the 80s and 90s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The stalled front finally pushes well south of the region by the end of the week. Not only does this lower our rain chances, but it also promotes less cloud cover and warmer afternoon temperatures that climb to or above 90°.

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

At this time, the 4th of July weekend does NOT appear to be a washout. but may offer a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. The highest coverage will likely be along the mountains. Afternoon highs climb to around 90° and the air will remain humid.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

