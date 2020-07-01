Isolated showers and storms this afternoon as front lingers

The slow-moving front responsible for this week’s weather is still lingering nearby. This will once again help generate some afternoon and evening isolated showers or a storm. It will start to shift later today as high pressure starts to build to our North.

A front continues to linger nearby and it will generate a few showers and storms. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY

Shower and storm chances will be highest this afternoon and evening, but not everyone gets wet. A few may turn strong, not to mention any slow-movers have the potential to produce localized flooding. Highs look to again climb into the 80s and 90s.

High pressure slides a bit south moving rain chance out of the region. (Grey)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The stalled front finally pushes well south of the region by the end of the week. Not only does this lower our rain chances, but it also promotes less cloud cover and warmer afternoon temperatures that climb to or above 90°.

Hot and humid condition are expected with a small chance of an afternoon or evening storm. (Grey)

THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

At this time, the 4th of July weekend does NOT appear to be a washout. but may offer a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. The highest coverage will likely be along the mountains. Afternoon highs climb to around 90° and the air will remain humid.

