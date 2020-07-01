Lights in the sky this Fourth of July
When and where to see them
(WDBJ) - Like many other things, Fourth of July celebrations aren’t quite the same this year. In fact, many have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there are still some local places you can watch fireworks light up the night sky this Independence Day.
July 3, 2020:
- Appomattox - Parking available at Appomattox County High School - Display will begin around 9:30 p.m.
- Pulaski - Independence Day firework celebration at Calfee Park - Gates open at 7 p.m. - Tickets are $5
- Town of Bedford - Fireworks will be set off at the D-Day Memorial (which will be closed) and can be seen from Liberty Lake Park and other areas around town - Begins at dusk - The town will also live stream the display on the town’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel
July 4, 2020:
- Radford - “Spirit of America” display - Can be seen along West Main Street (Bisset Park will be closed)- Begins at dusk
- Town of Blacksburg - Old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive; can also be viewed from the Food Lion shopping center at the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and N. Main Street - Begins approximately 9:30 p.m.
- Town of Christiansburg - Fireworks will be launched from a private property off of Peppers Ferry Road, and can be viewed from the New River Valley Mall or Walmart parking lots - Display will begin approximately 9:15 p.m. - Rain date is Sunday, July 5
- Buena Vista - Glen Maury Park - Begins approximately 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from many vantage points across the county
- Lynchburg - Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic Baseball Game and Fireworks at Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium - The game will start at 6 p.m., with fireworks afterward - Tickets can be purchased here
- Danville - Fireworks will be launched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, weather permitting, and can be viewed from different areas; you can also buy a ticket to park at Riverfront Park - Display begins around dusk - For more information, click here
