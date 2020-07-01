Advertisement

Lights in the sky this Fourth of July

When and where to see them
Fireworks
Fireworks(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Like many other things, Fourth of July celebrations aren’t quite the same this year. In fact, many have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, there are still some local places you can watch fireworks light up the night sky this Independence Day.

July 3, 2020:

  • Appomattox - Parking available at Appomattox County High School - Display will begin around 9:30 p.m.
  • Pulaski - Independence Day firework celebration at Calfee Park - Gates open at 7 p.m. - Tickets are $5
  • Town of Bedford - Fireworks will be set off at the D-Day Memorial (which will be closed) and can be seen from Liberty Lake Park and other areas around town - Begins at dusk - The town will also live stream the display on the town’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel

The Town of Bedford Fireworks Show will begin at dusk on July 3, 2020. We do ask that if you come out to view the...

Posted by Town of Bedford, Virginia Government on Monday, June 15, 2020

July 4, 2020:

  • Radford - “Spirit of America” display - Can be seen along West Main Street (Bisset Park will be closed)- Begins at dusk
  • Town of Blacksburg - Old Blacksburg High School property on Patrick Henry Drive; can also be viewed from the Food Lion shopping center at the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and N. Main Street - Begins approximately 9:30 p.m.
Towns of Blacksburg, Christiansburg to hold Fourth of July fireworks displays
  • Town of Christiansburg - Fireworks will be launched from a private property off of Peppers Ferry Road, and can be viewed from the New River Valley Mall or Walmart parking lots - Display will begin approximately 9:15 p.m. - Rain date is Sunday, July 5
  • Buena Vista - Glen Maury Park - Begins approximately 9:30 p.m. and can be seen from many vantage points across the county

Wow! Our co-host, the City of Buena Vista, is doing a giveaway! Decorate your car, campsite, porch, or whatever you choose to win a free night of camping at Glen Maury Park! Check the post below for details!

Posted by Buena Vista Rotary Club on Monday, June 29, 2020
  • Lynchburg - Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic Baseball Game and Fireworks at Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium - The game will start at 6 p.m., with fireworks afterward - Tickets can be purchased here
  • Danville - Fireworks will be launched from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, weather permitting, and can be viewed from different areas; you can also buy a ticket to park at Riverfront Park - Display begins around dusk - For more information, click here

If you would like your event added to the list, please send us an email at news@wdbj7.com.

