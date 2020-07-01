Local gun store owner reflects on new gun legislation for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With ammo loaded, the ranges at Safeside Tactical are business as usual.

But as of Wednesday, the sale floor changes slightly.

“So the number one impact to our business based on the new laws that go into effect today are the one handgun a month, because that specifically applies to dealers,” said Mitch Tyler, the co-owner of Safeside Tactical.

Signage is up at Tyler’s Roanoke location, but the signage also includes the exceptions to the new legislation.

“If you have a valid concealed handgun permit, the one-handgun-a-month law does not apply to you, if you’re trading in a handgun, it does not apply to you, if it’s lost or stolen and you have a police report, it doesn’t apply to you,” said Tyler.

According to Attorney General Mark Herring, the law, which isn't new, is something he's been fighting to get back on the books.

“One gun a month was a measure that was very effective for Virginia for two decades before it was repealed a few years ago in reducing illegal gun trafficking,” said Herring.

Earlier this month two gun lobby groups, Gun Owners of America and Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners, filed a lawsuit in attempt to block the law, but it was denied by a Goochland County judge last Thursday.

Since last November, gun activists and opponents have been vocal about the bills that would go through the general assembly.

Others that begin Wednesday include universal background checks, and reporting stolen or lost guns within 48 hours to prevent a civil penalty.

And while Governor Northam signed the measures into law in April, Tyler says the start date was not made clear.

“It is retroactive in June, which was a surprise to all of us, which means if you bought a handgun June 30, it means you can’t buy a handgun until July 31,” said Tyler. To that point, Herring said since the legislation passed in regular session, all gun laws begin July 1, just like a lot of other laws.

