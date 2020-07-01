Looking Back: A fairly wet month of June

(WDBJ) - 2020 has been many things. In Virginia, one of those things is very wet. This May was the wettest we’ve ever seen and began what ended up being the wettest 30-day stretch on record that carried into June in Roanoke.

The amazing thing about this year so far is that we are already outpacing a wild 2018 that ended up being the wettest year on record since records were first recorded back in 1912.

ANOTHER CUT-OFF LOW

Rain totals may have dropped off some in June compared to May, but we still sit a few inches above average thanks to another cut-off low that occurred in the middle of the month. This deluge led to more flooding to areas that were just recently hit only a month ago.

FIRE HOSED!!!! Over 5-10"+ of rain the last 72 hours from South Boston/Halifax back up to the Roanoke Valley and into the Alleghany Highlands. What are you seeing? #vawx #ncwx #wvwx #flooding #flashflood pic.twitter.com/rI1CYJtGzj — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) June 17, 2020

There weren’t many dry days as we only saw 9 days in total without rain in Roanoke. As it stands, this June is the 7th wettest on record with 7.72″ of rain.

MID-MONTH COOL-DOWN

Temperatures were definitely hot at times with a number of days in the 90s, but during the mid-June stretch with the upper level low overhead, we saw well below average temperatures with highs only in the 50s for a number of areas!

It could be a record-setting day for the coolest highs for Roanoke, Danville and Blacksburg. Here's a look at the last time temperatures were this cool in June. pic.twitter.com/sg6dMWFc3D — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) June 16, 2020

WHAT TO EXPECT IN JULY

July is often one of the wettest months for our area and certainly one of the hottest months. Most areas average around 4″ of rain during the month with highs well into the 80s.

JULY ROANOKE DANVILLE BLACKSBURG LYNCHBURG AVG. HIGH 87.0° 88.0° 82.2° 86.5° AVG. LOW 66.3° 68.6° 60.1° 64.0° AVG. RAIN 4.36″ 4.67″ 4.26″ 4.36″

The month of June ended on a humid and somewhat stormy note. This weather pattern looks likely to continue early in July. Daily storm chances are par for the course during this time of the year, what isn’t are the cut-off lows that we’ve become familiar with this year. We’ll see what the dead of summer has in store for us!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.