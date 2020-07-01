Advertisement

Lynchburg City Council selects new mayor and vice mayor

Courtesy City of Lynchburg
Courtesy City of Lynchburg(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg has a new mayor and vice mayor.

At Wednesday morning’s City Council meeting, the council selected Council Member MaryJane Dolan as mayor to succeed Treney Tweedy, and Beau Wright as vice mayor. Dolan moves up from the vice mayor job.

Tuesday, Dolan was sworn in to the council, along with Chris Faraldi, Jeff S. Helgeson and Sterling A. Wilder.  

