Lynchburg Parks and Recreation announces re-opening plans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The stands in Miller Park could have people in them soon.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has announced that they’re cautiously re-opening things across the city.

“With all the COVID things in mind and very special planning to make sure everything is safe for everybody,” said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

As a part of that, basketball courts will re-open over the next few days.

Wooden blocks over the baskets will be removed, but Higgins says they’re expecting people to be safe when they return.

“People are gonna have to use some of their common sense and social distance, use the courts to shoot around, not have big games going on,” said Higgins. “But we wanted to re-open them as soon as possible because the community has been calling for it.”

They’ve also re-opened the Nature Zone inside the Miller Center.

Families can play “I Spy” and see Butters the bunny while spacing apart.

“But all the safety measures are in place between hand sanitizer stations, a lot of signage,” said Higgins. “Staff currently until the building is fully open - you have to come to the door and they let you in and walk you to the Nature Zone.”

But as for water activity, the plan is to keep the pool closed.

However, they’re hoping they can get splash pads open before summer’s end.

“We’re constantly monitoring the situation and if we’re able to, we really want to get them open so the kids can enjoy them, especially with the pool being closed this year,” said Higgins.

That decision will be impacted by the governor’s orders.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.