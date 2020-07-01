Advertisement

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation announces re-opening plans

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation announced classes and programs will resume for those who have registered, along with re-opening basketball courts.
Lynchburg Parks and Recreation announced classes and programs will resume for those who have registered, along with re-opening basketball courts.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The stands in Miller Park could have people in them soon.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has announced that they’re cautiously re-opening things across the city.

“With all the COVID things in mind and very special planning to make sure everything is safe for everybody,” said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

As a part of that, basketball courts will re-open over the next few days.

Wooden blocks over the baskets will be removed, but Higgins says they’re expecting people to be safe when they return.

“People are gonna have to use some of their common sense and social distance, use the courts to shoot around, not have big games going on,” said Higgins. “But we wanted to re-open them as soon as possible because the community has been calling for it.”

They’ve also re-opened the Nature Zone inside the Miller Center.

Families can play “I Spy” and see Butters the bunny while spacing apart.

“But all the safety measures are in place between hand sanitizer stations, a lot of signage,” said Higgins. “Staff currently until the building is fully open - you have to come to the door and they let you in and walk you to the Nature Zone.”

But as for water activity, the plan is to keep the pool closed.

However, they’re hoping they can get splash pads open before summer’s end.

“We’re constantly monitoring the situation and if we’re able to, we really want to get them open so the kids can enjoy them, especially with the pool being closed this year,” said Higgins.

That decision will be impacted by the governor’s orders.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

United Way paints windows to cheer up seniors

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
It was all part of United Way's 'Day of Action.'

Community

Lynchburg Police chief addresses community feedback and concerns

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The chief plans to talk about things such as recruiting, training and transparency.

Community

Lynchburg arts venue celebrates Juneteenth with dance, spoken word

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
Academy Center of the Arts held the event online.

Community

Roanoke to establish Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
The board will review current and future city policies to look for inequalities and injustices.

Latest News

Community

Mission House Coffee partners with Parkview Community Mission for snack drive

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The drive runs through June 21.

Community

Protesters want Montgomery County Public Schools to address race issues

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Students in Montgomery County protested outside the school board office Tuesday night, asking that school officials better address race issues in the district.

Community

Botetourt County Libraries offering more summer reading prizes

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Summer Reading Challenge for Botetourt County Libraries is going digital this year.

Community

Franklin County residents ask Board of Supervisor members to consider removal of confederate statue

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Discussions on the removal process have yet to begin, but it's something board of supervisor members say they will consider.

Community

Group holds candlelight vigil for George Floyd and others at War Memorial

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
On Monday night, a group gathered standing in unity with the Black Lives Matter movement with hope to spread their message throughout the community. They met on Virginia Tech's campus.

Community

"We want to move when we can:" City Council open to removing city's last confederate monument

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The grey obelisk was erected in 1960 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.