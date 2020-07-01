Advertisement

Lynchburg’s annual Get Downtown canceled for 2020

Photo: WDBJ7
Photo: WDBJ7(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association has announced its annual Get Downtown event will be canceled for 2020.

Program Director Susan Brown said they believe cancelling the event is the best decision in light of the current pandemic.

“Even though gatherings of up to 250 are permissible as of today, we do not believe that drawing as many as 10,000 people to Get Downtown in early September is prudent,” Brown said Wednesday.

Brown says the safety of Lynchburg’s businesses and community is of the utmost importance to the association.

The DLA is looking forward to Get Downtown 2021.

