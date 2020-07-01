Advertisement

Marion Police preparing for Friday rally

Hundreds of law enforcement officials will be on hand
Marion, VA Police Logo
Marion, VA Police Logo(Marion PD Facebook Page)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in the town of Marion are working with other police agencies to be prepared for a rally Friday.

Police say they expect at least one large first amendment rally or protest by Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ groups.

Police say they have assembled “what may be the largest deployment of law enforcement resources in the region’s recent history.” They say participants and residents should be prepared to see a “massive law enforcement presence in the downtown area, throughout town, and areas surrounding the event locations.”

The department is also being placing almost one thousand feet of event barricades around the designated assembly areas, near the Farmers’ Market and on primary roadways.

Police are urging participants to follow assembly expectation guidelines, and the community is urged to follow all detours and take alternate routes during the events.

