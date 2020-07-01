Advertisement

Phase Three of business reopening in Virginia underway

Virginia's economy continues to see fewer limitations and restrictions.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia moves into Phase Three of economic reopening Wednesday, July 1. Governor Northam made the announcement during a briefing last week. Watch it here.

The move comes after about three and a half weeks of being in Phase Two.

In Phase Three, Northam said the Commonwealth will maintain a “Safer at Home” strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that people wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings increases from 50 to 250 people. All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place, said Northam.

Bar seating will remain closed for the time being.

According to the Governor’s Office, “bar seating and congregating areas of restaurants will remain closed except for those passing through” as Northam continues to monitor the results from moves made by other states.

Restaurants are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar area, as long as a distance of six feet stays between tables.

Restaurant and beverage establishments are allowed to use non-bar seating in their bar areas, but like the rest of their property, are required to maintain six feet of distance between all tables. Fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people. Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. Overnight summer camps remain closed in Phase Three.

Phase Three guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.

View the slides about Phase Three here.

