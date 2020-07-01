Advertisement

Photos of released of vehicle used in Ferrum robbery

Vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery in Ferrum June 28
Vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery in Ferrum June 28(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery about 11:20 a.m. June 29, 2020 in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road in Ferrum. The victim claimed to have been robbed outside a home by a man with a gun. The victim described the robber as six feet tall and white, possibly with brown hair, wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a mask.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured photos of a dark Honda Pilot, a possible suspect vehicle.

Vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery in Ferrum June 28
Vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery in Ferrum June 28(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reaction to Stonewall Jackson Removal in Richmond

Updated: moments ago

News

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

News

Bridal Shop gives free dresses to COVID-19 first responders

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Ashley Grace Bridal in Forest, Virginia is participating in "Brides Across America" for the third year, and this year, COVID-19 first responders can participate.

News

Botetourt County Recreation cancels fall sports

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Botetourt County recreational sports canceled for Fall 2020

News

Marion Police preparing for Friday rally

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Police say they expect at least one large first amendment rally or protest by Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ groups.

Latest News

News

Roanoke dumpster fires intentionally set; man sought

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators say he is white with a medium build, and between 5′10″ and 6′0″. He was driving a white Hyundai Elantra, no older than 2011.

Crime

Teen shot in Valley View-area shooting dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
No one has been charged.

News

WATCH LIVE: Stonewall Jackson statue being removed in Richmond

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments throughout the city of Richmond Wednesday.

News

Lights in the sky this Fourth of July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A list of firework displays happening in our hometowns this holiday weekend.

News

Danville City Council keeps previous mayor, chooses new vice mayor

Updated: 3 hours ago
Council met to make its choices Wednesday morning.