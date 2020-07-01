Photos of released of vehicle used in Ferrum robbery

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery about 11:20 a.m. June 29, 2020 in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road in Ferrum. The victim claimed to have been robbed outside a home by a man with a gun. The victim described the robber as six feet tall and white, possibly with brown hair, wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts, and a mask.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured photos of a dark Honda Pilot, a possible suspect vehicle.

Vehicle believed to have been used in a robbery in Ferrum June 28 (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

