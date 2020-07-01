Roanoke’s new school superintendent tackles her first assignment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke's new school superintendent says she is ready to get to work, and excited to get to know the community she now serves.

Verletta White’s first day as Superintendent included meet and greets at three Roanoke schools.

We caught up with her at Hurt Park Elementary for the outdoor event, and followed her on a walk through the neighborhood.

“I’ve always said that I have to know the communities that I serve,” White told reporters attending the event. “And so I don’t know another way to do that than to be here, and to walk the communities and to get to know everyone better.”

White was planning to attend similar events at eight roanoke schools Wednesday, Thursday and next Tuesday.

