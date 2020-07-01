Salem Civic Center announces second drive-in concert

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center has announced another drive-in concert for July, after its first one sold out.

The “Lot Rock” performance will feature local rock bands, including Salem’s Orange Culture and Christiansburg’s Barren Minds. Crobar Cane will headline the show.

“The reaction to the first show we did in this style and format was overwhelmingly positive,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s director of civic facilities. “Our unique and versatile facilities allowed us to adapt to social distancing guidelines very easily, and the attendees were very respectful of the rules and of one another.”

Crobar Cane has been on the local rock scene since the early 2000s. After a period of inactivity where the band’s members pursued various projects, the band reunited in December 2019 to begin work on its first new material since 2008.

“We’re stoked to be playing again in our hometown,” said Adam Rutledge. “It’s where we grew up, where we cut our teeth and where we learned how to be a band. To add to our excitement, we will be celebrating the release of our first single in over 12 years that night, so we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Bands will take stage in the Salem Civic Center’s parking lot on Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show for a carload, based on the number of seatbelts in a vehicle.

Like during the previous drive-in concert, cars will be spaces in every other spot to accommodate a total of 200 vehicles.

You can get tickets on ticketmaster.com.

