Advertisement

Salem Civic Center announces second drive-in concert

Salem Civic Center announces "Lot Rock" performance.
Salem Civic Center announces "Lot Rock" performance.(Salem Civic Center)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center has announced another drive-in concert for July, after its first one sold out. 

The “Lot Rock” performance will feature local rock bands, including Salem’s Orange Culture and Christiansburg’s Barren Minds. Crobar Cane will headline the show.

“The reaction to the first show we did in this style and format was overwhelmingly positive,” said Wendy Delano, Salem’s director of civic facilities. “Our unique and versatile facilities allowed us to adapt to social distancing guidelines very easily, and the attendees were very respectful of the rules and of one another.”

Crobar Cane has been on the local rock scene since the early 2000s. After a period of inactivity where the band’s members pursued various projects, the band reunited in December 2019 to begin work on its first new material since 2008.

“We’re stoked to be playing again in our hometown,” said Adam Rutledge. “It’s where we grew up, where we cut our teeth and where we learned how to be a band. To add to our excitement, we will be celebrating the release of our first single in over 12 years that night, so we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Bands will take stage in the Salem Civic Center’s parking lot on Friday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show for a carload, based on the number of seatbelts in a vehicle.

Like during the previous drive-in concert, cars will be spaces in every other spot to accommodate a total of 200 vehicles.

You can get tickets on ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Department of Game and Inland Fisheries becomes Department of Wildlife Resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
Beginning July 1, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will become the Department of Wildlife Resources.

News

VDH reports 63,203 cases Wednesday as Phase Three of reopening begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday marks the beginning of Phase Three of reopening in Virginia.

News

Faith Christian School to hold 2020-2021 classes in person

Updated: 3 hours ago
The school says the 2020-2021 school year will begin on the previously scheduled date of August 19, and all students will have classes in person Monday through Friday.

Early Years

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke learning consultant offers advice for helping kids avoid the so-called “COVID Slide”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
Dr. Carolyn Goodspeed of Goodspeed Learning Consultants says to keep kids reading each day, find creative ways to help them learn while they're home from school. She also suggests making a plan now for how you will navigate the upcoming school year.

Latest News

News

Phase Three of business reopening in Virginia underway

Updated: 6 hours ago
The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings increases from 50 to 250 people.

Crime

Search continues for two people wanted for Henry County murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
Investigators also identified Daniel Fish and Ashleigh McCallister as suspects charging them with 2nd degree murder.

News

Roanoke woman quarantines after returning from Myrtle Beach area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
COVID-19 numbers are soaring in our hometowns ahead of Phase 3.

News

Galax Tourism asks to use caution when visiting the city

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As Galax continues to be a hotspot for new cases, if you plan to visit, you’re asked to use extra caution.

News

June 30 Spanish newscast

Updated: 12 hours ago
June 30 Spanish newscast

News

Pandemic illuminates need for eating disorder resources

Updated: 12 hours ago
Panic buying from the masses cleared a few safety foods from stores