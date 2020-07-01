Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Stonewall Jackson statue being removed in Richmond

Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond being removed
Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond being removed(CBS Newspath)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Watch live here as the Stonewall Jackson statue in Richmond is removed.

Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments throughout the city of Richmond Wednesday.

Many new laws took effect across the commonwealth July 1, including one that gives localities the power to remove or keep their monuments.

Previously, it was said the earliest the statues could come down is in September, but Stoney argues they can come down now under a state of emergency for safety issues and put in storage until the official legal process plays out with the General Assembly.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protestors attempt to take down Confederate statues themselves, or confront others who are doing so, the risk grows for serious illness, injury, or death,” noted the mayor. “We have an urgent need to protect the public.”

The mayor also said that the immediate removal of the statues will expedite the healing process for the city - the former capital of the Confederacy “constantly grappling with that legacy.”

Earlier in the day, Mayor Stoney introduced a resolution during a Richmond City Council meeting to immediately remove the remaining Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

“Madame President, it is time,” said Stoney during the virtual meeting. “Time to put an end to the lost cause. Replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality.”

The resolution had majority support from Richmond’s city council, however, based on the rules of the meeting, council members were not allowed to vote on it Wednesday.

Stoney says the estimated cost for statue removal is $1.8 million. The funds are expected to come from the DPW budget and will likely be reimbursed by private fundraising efforts.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Human remains have been found in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

Crime

Teen shot in Valley View-area shooting dies

Updated: 13 minutes ago
No one has been charged.

News

Lights in the sky this Fourth of July

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A list of firework displays happening in our hometowns this holiday weekend.

News

Danville City Council keeps previous mayor, chooses new vice mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
Council met to make its choices Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Salem Civic Center announces second drive-in concert

Updated: 4 hours ago
The “Lot Rock” performance will feature local rock bands, including Salem’s Orange Culture and Christiansburg’s Barren Minds. Crobar Cane will headline the show.

News

Department of Game and Inland Fisheries becomes Department of Wildlife Resources

Updated: 4 hours ago
Beginning July 1, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will become the Department of Wildlife Resources.

News

VDH reports 63,203 cases Wednesday as Phase Three of reopening begins

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wednesday marks the beginning of Phase Three of reopening in Virginia.

News

Faith Christian School to hold 2020-2021 classes in person

Updated: 6 hours ago
The school says the 2020-2021 school year will begin on the previously scheduled date of August 19, and all students will have classes in person Monday through Friday.

Early Years

EARLY YEARS: Roanoke learning consultant offers advice for helping kids avoid the so-called “COVID Slide”

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kimberly McBroom
Dr. Carolyn Goodspeed of Goodspeed Learning Consultants says to keep kids reading each day, find creative ways to help them learn while they're home from school. She also suggests making a plan now for how you will navigate the upcoming school year.

News

Phase Three of business reopening in Virginia underway

Updated: 10 hours ago
The maximum number of people allowed in social gatherings increases from 50 to 250 people.