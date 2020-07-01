Advertisement

Teen shot in Valley View-area shooting dies

Case now considered homicide
Police have the parking lot of Hyatt Place taped off.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy shot last weekend near Valley View Mall has died, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called about shots being fired early the morning of June 27, in the 5000 block of Valley View Blvd NW. Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital.

No one has been charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500, or text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

